Rehabilitated manatees released in Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee,...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, raises his head just before being released back to Florida Keys waters Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult marine mammal was discovered severely emaciated on June 10, 2022, near Duck Key, Fla., weighing only 460 pounds. Manakey was one of three rehabilitated manatees that were released within an hour of each other Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three adult male manatees rescued from waters in the Florida Keys earlier this year have been returned to a Keys canal after being treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando.

Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center, Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters and SeaWorld helped transition the trio on Tuesday from transport trucks to land and then into the water.

“Three animals in the same day … there’s nothing better,” Dolphin Research Center medical director Dr. Scott Gearhart said. “To take in an animal that needs your help and to see them released is fantastic … all three of them.”

Measuring up to 11 feet and weighing more than 1,000 pounds each, the manatees were rescued in April, June and July, respectively. Their medical conditions included a boat strike that caused a skull fracture, severe emaciation and gastric issues, dehydration and inflammation.

An animal named Manakey weighed 460 pounds when it was rescued June 10. The marine mammal weighed 1,005 pounds when it went back into the water.

Treatment ranged from removing bone fragments to antibiotics and nutritional support.

Marine mammal experts remind the public to be vigilant when boating in Florida waters.

“We share the waterways with these animals,” Gearhart said. “They’re very slow moving and they get into stuff, and you really need to be careful about what your activity is on the water.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

James Sapp, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo
Fanning Springs man to spend 20 years behind bars for molesting young child
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event
Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk