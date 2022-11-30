Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The Oklahoman.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, according to several news reports.

Flint died in his sleep Saturday, his publicist told The Oklahoman. He was 37.

Earlier Saturday he had married his wife Brenda. She posted about his death on her Facebook page, stating the couple should have been “going through wedding photos” together. Instead, she has to “pick out clothes to bury my husband in.”

“People aren’t meant to feel this much pain,” she said in the post. “My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back.”

Flint’s social media page describes his music as Oklahoma/Texas Red Dirt Country. He was in the midst of a multistate tour, with his next performance slated for Dec. 2 in Claremore, Oklahoma, according to NBC News.

He had recently released his third album, “Jake Flint”, which his social media describes to be inspired by “everything from classic Texas Singer/Songwriters to 90′s grunge rock.”

Flint had previously released two other albums, “I’m Not OK” in 2016 and “Jake Flint” in 2020.

Brenda Cline, Flint’s former manager, also confirmed the singer’s death on her Facebook page.

“Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son,” Cline said in part in her post. “The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

NPR reported the cause of his death has not been determined at this time.

