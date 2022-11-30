Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a positive update given by Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler at their quarterly breakfast with the chief event.

He told residents about new cameras for their vehicles to a new virtual training system.

“We can bring in an officer and run them through the simulator in 30 minutes and go right back on the road and I can bring another officer in so in an addition to doing them kind of training we can do it more often and more specific to that officer’s needs.”

But Butler said their biggest issue is the increase in shootings.

“Well, the gun violence and that’s a nationwide problem. We’re committed to trying and reducing the amount of gun violence in this city and also drugs. Drugs are another serious issue.”

Residents at the event including Pastor Richard Rodriguez of Southside Baptist Church said their neighborhoods are mostly safe and the major crimes that happen involve people that aren’t from Lake City.

“We don’t see a whole lot of violence here in this particular part of town. But we are finding that there are a lot of homeless in our community.”

Many people have called and emailed TV20 asking why a lot of shootings aren’t leading to arrests. Butler was asked the same question.

“We’re keeping officers up there I understand the concerns we’re concerned. The odds of us making arrests go up substantially when we have cooperation from witnesses,” said Butler.

Butler added that all they need is someone to stir them in the right direction and says people can stay anonymous to help them get the shooters off the streets.

