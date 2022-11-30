State semifinal preps: Buchholz Bobcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Six North Central Florida football teams are still alive in the state playoffs, which gives you an indication that year one of the Metro-Suburban split has been a success.

Schools outside the state’s eight most populous counties are capitalizing on their chance to make deeper playoff runs. At Buchholz, the Bobcats are preparing to visit Venice on Friday for a spot in the Class 4A-Suburban state title game. Mark Whittemore’s program has advanced to the Four Four in each of the last two seasons, under different playoff formats. Whittemore feels the change has benefits.

“I have appreciated this move by the FHSAA,” said Whittemore. “I believe it’s good for kids, good for programs around the state, and I’m definitely a proponent of it.”

Beating the Indians on Friday won’t be easy. Venice claimed the Class 8A state title last year, before the Metro-Suburban split took effect.

“We have a great game plan from our coaching staff,” said senior offensive lineman Bryan Rosenberg. “We’re just giving it our all, no one wants this to be their last game, so we’re just fighting until our hearts are out.”

Buchholz has earned a pair of one-point victories in the playoffs in its run to the state semis.

State Semifinals (NCFL Teams): Friday, Dec. 2

Blountstown @ Hawthorne (1A-Rural)

Union County @ Northview (1A-Rural)

John Carroll Catholic @ Trinity Catholic (1A-Suburban)

Cocoa @ Bradford (2A-Suburban)

Columbia @ Lake Wales (3A-Suburban)

Buchholz @Venice (4A-Suburban)

