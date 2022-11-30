State semifinal preps: Buchholz Bobcats

The Bobcats have posted a pair of one-point victories in the playoffs to earn a berth in the Final Four
Buchholz 10-2 after earning region title
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Six North Central Florida football teams are still alive in the state playoffs, which gives you an indication that year one of the Metro-Suburban split has been a success.

Schools outside the state’s eight most populous counties are capitalizing on their chance to make deeper playoff runs. At Buchholz, the Bobcats are preparing to visit Venice on Friday for a spot in the Class 4A-Suburban state title game. Mark Whittemore’s program has advanced to the Four Four in each of the last two seasons, under different playoff formats. Whittemore feels the change has benefits.

“I have appreciated this move by the FHSAA,” said Whittemore. “I believe it’s good for kids, good for programs around the state, and I’m definitely a proponent of it.”

Beating the Indians on Friday won’t be easy. Venice claimed the Class 8A state title last year, before the Metro-Suburban split took effect.

“We have a great game plan from our coaching staff,” said senior offensive lineman Bryan Rosenberg. “We’re just giving it our all, no one wants this to be their last game, so we’re just fighting until our hearts are out.”

Buchholz has earned a pair of one-point victories in the playoffs in its run to the state semis.

State Semifinals (NCFL Teams): Friday, Dec. 2

Blountstown @ Hawthorne (1A-Rural)

Union County @ Northview (1A-Rural)

John Carroll Catholic @ Trinity Catholic (1A-Suburban)

Cocoa @ Bradford (2A-Suburban)

Columbia @ Lake Wales (3A-Suburban)

Buchholz @Venice (4A-Suburban)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Buchholz prepares for the state semis
Gainesville H.S., Tuesday
GHS slips past P.K. Yonge in boys basketball, 57-54
GHS down P.K. Yonge in tight boys hoops contest, 57-54
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship