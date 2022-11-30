State semifinal preps: Hawthorne Hornets

Hornets look to reach championship game as they did in 2020 and 2021
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne football team has a chance to reach a third consecutive state title game. Not only that, the Hornets will in fact be home for Firday’s state semifinal game versus Blountstown. Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram confirmed on Wednesday the Hornets will host Friday’s Class 1A-Rural matchup.

There had been debate in recent days over whether the FHSAA would move the game to Citizens Field in Gainesville over security concerns. Security will be increased in Hawthorne for the state semifinal showdown.

“It’s still the same mindset, same goals, and I think our kids do a great job preparing every week,” said Ingram. “As long as we prepare the right way, then we should have a great chance to win the game.”

“It’s a huge opportunity to show everyone why we’ve been here so long, why we’ve been making it so consistently, and it’s just super important to everybody in this town,” said Hawthorne quarterback CJ Ingram.

Hawthorne also hosted state semifinal games in 2020 and 2021, posting victories over Madison County (18-14) and Chipley (24-6).

