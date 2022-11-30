UF beats FSU in “Chop in Chomp Food Drive Competition” after $25,000 donation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are getting help with groceries for the holiday season thanks to a donation.

UF officials announced the $25,000 donation from Winn-Dixie and the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative.

Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie delivered groceries on Wednesday morning to the Hitchcock Field and Fork Pantry. Items such as bread, frozen meats and seasonal produce were included in the drop-off.

Heather White, the vice president of UF Student Life, encouraged students and faculty to participate.

According to White, “students can come in just with their ID card and so can faculty and staff and utilize the pantry during those hours and availability we are constantly trying to offer a variety of food but also different kinds of products that are in need.”

The donation was made just in time to help UF win the “Chop and Chomp Beat FSU Food Drive,” against rival, Florida State University, as the two collected groceries and supported the campus community during the holidays.

