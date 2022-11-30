UF Health launches midwife practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of practicing at the hospital, UF Health’s team of midwives now have their own practice.

On Tuesday, UF Health officials, midwives, and other labor care staff had a ribbon-cutting for a midwife clinic and practice for the five women doing the job at the hospital.

Midwives traditionally handle low-risk and normal pregnancies. Libby King has been a midwife for nearly 30 years. She is happy to be back where she started at UF Health.

“Almost every OBGYN practice has a nurse midwife now. Whereas 30 years ago that was not true we were few and far between,” said King.

Natalia Prieto is another one of the midwives working at UF Health. She has been trying to get this practice started for years.

“We have put a lot of work and effort into this and we are here today and we are very, very excited,” said Prieto.

Dr. John Smulian is the head of gynecology and obstetrics at the University of Florida. He says having a midwife service in-house is something brought up during surveys conducted by the hospital.

“Midwifery care brings an important part of quality in care and can help improve outcomes across the board so we expect their present here to improve care not only for their patients but all the patients we take care of,” said Smulian.

The team of midwives has been working in the hospital since September. They plan on adding two more midwives to their team in the coming months.

