Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen to groom, extort her, police say

Police said a catfishing incident led to a triple homicide in Riverside, California, on Friday. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/RIVERSIDE PD/WINEK FAMILY/GOOGLE MAPS/CNN)
By AMY TAXIN and STEFANIE DAZIO
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before he killed her mother and grandparents and set fire to their home, authorities said Wednesday.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was killed Friday in a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies. The 15-year-old girl from Riverside, California, was rescued and is in counseling for trauma, family members and police said at a news conference Wednesday.

Edwards, a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia, met the girl online and obtained her personal information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing,” police said.

Edwards appears to have posed as a teenager to engage in an online romantic relationship with the girl, according to Riverside police. Detectives are trying to determine how they met online and how long they corresponded, police said. Authorities believe the girl had nothing to do with the murders or the fire, police said.

Authorities believe Edwards parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway, walked to the home and killed the family members before leaving with the girl on Friday.

The bodies found in the home were identified as the girl’s grandparents and mother: Mark Winek, 69; Sharie Winek, 65; and their 38-year-old daughter, Brooke Winek.

“Nobody could imagine this crime happening to my family, to our family,” said Michelle Blandin, Mark and Sharie’s daughter and Brooke’s sister.

Edwards is a former Virginia state trooper and was a deputy in Washington County, Virginia, at the time of the killings. The law enforcement agencies there said he did not show any concerning behaviors and no other employers disclosed any issues during background checks.

The city of Riverside is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

__

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
State wildlife officials are taking additional steps to try to prevent manatee deaths.
Florida wildlife officials approve manatee protections
The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success