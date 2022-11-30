Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on Sunday night.

Sheriff’s officials say Lain did not have a valid license and is wanted in North Carolina for violating probation.

Deputies say Lain sped away when a sergeant tried to pull him over.

They say he hit a dead end on SE 90th court and tried to run away, but a K-9 caught up with him.

