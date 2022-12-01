Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.

Next is the very affectionate and playful Pearl. This girl loves to get cozy on the couch and take long afternoon naps.

There is also the very wiggly and sweet Athena. This snack loving pup is looking for someone to learn some new tricks with.

Lastly is the ridiculously handsome Chad. This dog loves booty scratches and belly rubs and is looking fore a best friend to play with.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Princess Leia, Sandy, Asha, and Squidward

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Jalen Kitna, 19, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Florida Gators Quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event
The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday.
UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event
The annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event will be in Gainesville on Thursday.
Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event
The Gainesville City Commissioners are meeting on Thursday to discuss changing the way...
Gainesville City Commission to meet over structure of commissioner salaries