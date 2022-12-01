Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.

Next is the very affectionate and playful Pearl. This girl loves to get cozy on the couch and take long afternoon naps.

There is also the very wiggly and sweet Athena. This snack loving pup is looking for someone to learn some new tricks with.

Lastly is the ridiculously handsome Chad. This dog loves booty scratches and belly rubs and is looking fore a best friend to play with.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Princess Leia, Sandy, Asha, and Squidward

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.