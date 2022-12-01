Alachua County School District recruiters hire 14 people amid staffing shortages

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of dealing with staffing shortages, recruiters for the Alachua County School District are holding two hiring events this week.

The one that took place today was to hire people in food and nutrition services.

Tonya Nunn, organizer of the recruitment events, said their goal was to hire 15 people at the food and nutrition services hiring event, and they hired 14.

The position that is still open is a food service job in Alachua.

The other event is meant specifically for hiring bus drivers.

That’s on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 am to 12 pm. at the Traffic Safety Center located at 3501 NE 12th Street.

This comes as parents have complained all school year about buses being late or not coming at all.

“I just hope they get some better more bus drivers, good, and on time, because it’s getting really hot out here and we’re getting tired of waiting it really is,” said Catherine Banks, whose daughter attends Talbot Elementary.

“The buses are so late every day and then they change the bus drivers, like it’s never the same bus driver and stuff like that. I really don’t know what’s going on,” she said.

Darin Jones, Director of Transportation, said right now they have 106 and a half bus drivers.

That’s because one driver only works either mornings or afternoons.

When TV 20 first reported on this shortage a month ago, Jones said they had 107 bus drivers.

He said their goal at this weekend’s event is to hire 45 bus drivers.

Alachua County School District recruiters hire 14 people amid staffing shortages
