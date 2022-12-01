Alachua County man arrested for voyeurism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he installed a spy camera in a teen’s bedroom.

Shawn Poole, 54, is facing charges of voyeurism and failing to report child abuse or neglect.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he lives in a house with a 14-year-old.

They say somebody in the household found a digital invoice for a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera.

