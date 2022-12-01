Alachua County man arrested for voyeurism

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he installed a spy camera in a teen’s bedroom.

Shawn Poole, 54, is facing charges of voyeurism and failing to report child abuse or neglect.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he lives in a house with a 14-year-old.

They say somebody in the household found a digital invoice for a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Alachua man arrested for voyeurism
Florida gambling regulators delay decision on casino deal
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials take aim at pythons
Magic City’s owner is seeking permission to sell for an undisclosed sum the casino’s permit to...
Florida gambling regulators delay decision on casino deal