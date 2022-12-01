Alachua County man arrested for voyeurism
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he installed a spy camera in a teen’s bedroom.
Shawn Poole, 54, is facing charges of voyeurism and failing to report child abuse or neglect.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he lives in a house with a 14-year-old.
They say somebody in the household found a digital invoice for a fire detector alarm with a surveillance camera.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.