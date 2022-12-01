Composite sketch of Dunnellon homicide suspect released

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of the suspect in connection to the first murder in Dunnellon in the last three decades.

Deputies say the individual depicted in the sketch is wanted in connection to the death of a man on Walnut Street in Dunnellon.

RELATED: Marion County Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation in Dunnellon

Dunnellon Police Department asked MCSO to assist them in the homicide which occurred Monday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective John Lightle at 352-369-6715. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.