Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods.

However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will.

“There is a need for affordable housing no doubt about it, but I think there’s a place for it,” said Resident James Turk. “Developers have an opportunity to buy and develop whatever and whenever they want but to buy and develop and decide to build multi-family units in a single-family neighborhood then that throws the whole order of the neighborhood off.”

At a Monday night meeting, Ability Housing developers agreed to work with community support services to find a new location. If they do, Alachua County Officials would have to reimburse about $2.5 million.

Chairperson of East Gainesville Alliance and a resident of Azalea Trails Wayne Fields said there are more things to be built than another affordable housing unit.

“East Gainesville is overpopulated with subsidized housing. And because of that commercial properties are not coming to East Gainesville,” said Fields. “We don’t have proper restaurants, we don’t have a grocery store, we don’t have proper transportation, we don’t have a hospital. The facilities that are normal in other parts in west gainesville, that’s available would be much suitable than the facility being placed in east gainesville.”

The Florida housing finance corporation-- which is funding the project-- has only approved two site relocations over the past 42 years. Alachua county officials provided ability housing developers with 11 potential sites for the project.

