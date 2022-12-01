Driver crashes into car stopped by Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, hurting multiple people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials hope the dramatic video of a vehicle crashing into a vehicle during a traffic stop will encourage other drivers to move over.

The sheriff’s office released dash camera video from last Saturday of a traffic stop on Southwest Highway 484, in Ocala around 11:30 p.m. Deputies pulled over a vehicle and asked the people inside to step outside as they conducted an investigation.

As the deputy gather information on his patrol vehicle, another car crashes into the back of the stopped vehicle. The vehicle narrowly missed the people standing nearby and threw the deputy to the ground.

The deputy was not hurt. The driver and passenger of the car were taken to the hospital. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating to determine if charges are appropriate.

MCSO is using the incident as an example of why it is important for drivers to obey “Florida’s Move Over Law.” They posted the following on Facebook:

“Florida Statute s. 316.126(1)(b) contains Florida’s Move Over Law. This law applies when you are driving and approach an emergency vehicle (like law enforcement or fire department vehicles), sanitation vehicle, utility service vehicle, wrecker, or road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicle parked or performing tasks on the roadside. When this happens, you need to move over or slow down. If there are two or more lanes of travel, you have to get out of the lane closest to the vehicle, provided it can be done safely. If there is one lane of travel, or if you cannot safely get out of the lane closest to the vehicle, you must slow down – and we mean slow way down. If the speed limit on the road is 25 miles per hour or more, you must slow down to 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit. If the speed limit is 20 miles per hour or less, you cannot drive faster than 5 miles per hour. You can read all of the details of the Move Over Law by clicking here.”

