Florida men’s basketball team routs Florida A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After suffering a pair of disappointing losses on their west coast road trip, the Florida men’s basketball team returned home to take out their frustration against in-state foe, Florida A&M.

The Gators (5-3) used a 19-2 run in the opening 6 minutes of the contest to race out to an insurmountable lead over the Rattlers (1-5), as Trey Bonham tied his career high with 23 points, leading the orange and blue to a dominant 102-62 victory.

Bonham connected on his first five attempts from the perimeter in the first half, including knocking down his fifth and final three-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer. He poured in 17 of his 23 points in the opening period.

Kowacie Reeves also had a breakout contest. The sophomore guard scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Reeves threw down a pair of ferocious dunks to electrify the home crowd and the Gators bench.

Colin Castleton was the only other Gators starter in double figures, as he chipped in 11. Off the bench, Alex Fudge and Myreon Jones combined for 26 points, with Fudge recording 16 of the 26.

As a team, Florida shot 62 percent from the field, including 59 percent from the outside, as Todd Golden’s squad made 13 of 22 three-point attempts.

The impressive rebound for Florida gives them momentum heading into their home game against another in-state opponent, Stetson. That game takes place December 4 at 2pm.

