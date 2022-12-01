Florida receiver Daejon Reynolds enters transfer portal

Reynolds recorded 11 catches for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2022
Florida Gators wide receiver Daejon Reynolds.
Florida Gators wide receiver Daejon Reynolds.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite making a late-season splash, Florida Gators wide receiver Daejon Reynolds is entering the transfer portal.

The redshirt freshman appeared in eight of the teams 12 regular season games, and caught 11 passes for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Reynolds caught the attention of fans when he hauled in eight balls for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators narrow loss to Vanderbilt. All three stats were career-highs for the 6′2 receiver from Springfield, Illinois.

