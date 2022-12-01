Florida Springs Council challenges permit allowing piping of water from Ginnie Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeals court allowed a hearing to move forward over a controversial permit for a bottling plant in Gilchrist County.

The Florida Springs Council is challenging the permit that allows Seven Springs Water Company to pipe water from Ginnie Springs.

The appeals court that met on November 30th, found that the council is entitled to an administrative hearing.

The Suwannee River Water Management District initially denied the permit but a judge later ruled that the permit should be issued.

