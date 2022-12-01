Gainesville City Commission to meet over structure of commissioner salaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commissioners are meeting on Thursday to discuss changing the way commissioners salaries are calculated.

This meeting will be held at the City Hall Auditorium at 1 p.m.

Current ordinances provide a fixed salary for the city commissioners and the mayor.

This amount can change based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

The proposed ordinance would be based on population and several factors based upon percentage.

If adopted, the proposed ordinance would take effect in the fiscal year commencing on October 1st, 2023.

The city commission is recommended to adopt the proposed ordinance.

