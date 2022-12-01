Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry was tied to a company that apparently owes back taxes to the IRS.

In a memo dated November 15th, CPS’s with a private firm hired by the city reported that Curry may be partly responsible for a tax lien placed against CWC and Associates of Miami.

The CPA’s suggest Curry released more information about her responsibilities with the company.

Curry left as a director in 2006 but her spouse remained until the company was dissolved in 2014.

