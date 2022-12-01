Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry was tied to a company that apparently owes back taxes to the IRS.
In a memo dated November 15th, CPS’s with a private firm hired by the city reported that Curry may be partly responsible for a tax lien placed against CWC and Associates of Miami.
The CPA’s suggest Curry released more information about her responsibilities with the company.
Curry left as a director in 2006 but her spouse remained until the company was dissolved in 2014.
