Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers say someone found the body of a cyclist on South Main Street. They determined the cyclist was hit from behind while headed south by a Volvo. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

