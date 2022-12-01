Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash

Police are still searching for the person who hit the biker
Police are still searching for the person who hit the biker(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.

RELATED: Cyclist hit and killed on Main Street in Gainesville, driver unknown

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers say someone found the body of a cyclist on South Main Street. They determined the cyclist was hit from behind while headed south by a Volvo. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna wears ‘suicide gown’ as he makes first appearance in court
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Semi-truck crashes on I-75 near Paynes Pairie
Gators backup Quarterback Jalen Kitna, 19, makes first appearance in court
Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna bond set at $80K on child porn charges