Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday.

Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday.

According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.

Arnold and his brother were also placed in an internment camp in Jamaica during World War II alongside captured Nazi soldiers who threatened them daily.

In celebration of his birthday, Gainesville city leaders declared this day as Arnold Von Der Porten Day.

