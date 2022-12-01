Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna wears ‘suicide gown’ as he makes first appearance in court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A backup quarterback for the Florida Gators football team appeared in court Thursday on charges related to child porn.

Jalen Kitna was last to appear on Thursday morning and wore a dark green gown called a “suicide down’ by sheriff’s office officials. His attorney addressed concerns with the way the court’s website listed the charges against Kitna.

His attorney argued because he has no prior criminal record he should be released on his own recognizance. His parents then appeared to promise the court he would make future court appearances.

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.

The Gainesville Police Department is accusing Kitna of distributing two child porn images on his phone and having three images on his electronic devices.

According to the arrest report, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent Gainesville Police officers a tip about Kitna’s alleged online activity on June 23.

Chat logs from Kitna’s Discord show the 19-year-old discussing pornography with another user on the platform and sharing images of prepubescent girls. The actions were then reported to the social media platform which banned his account.

Gainesville police searched his home and found pubescent child porn images on his personal devices.

After Kitna was arrested, he was suspended from the University of Florida’s football team.

Jalen Kitna is indefinitely suspended from the Florida Gators Football team after allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

