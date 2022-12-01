Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce gave out their annual business awards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber got down to business the night of November 30th, naming the big winners of the annual business awards.

This year’s theme was based on the movie, Top Gun.

TV20 also made an appearance at the event represented by news director Jon Levy and our own Kristen Chase.

Some winners included the Florida Credit Union for the commitment to the environment award, and the small business of the year award was given to Comfort Temp.

