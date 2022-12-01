‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead.

Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened.

“Being that it happened near my house and not really being sure are we endanger or are we not endanger or is someone running around with a gun so the uncertainty was definitely alarming.”

This is the first time a homicide is being investigated within city limits in 32 years.

Jessica Merrick an owner of a salon right next door to the crime said she’s not surprised this happened.

“I’ve been here for 19 years there’s always drug trafficking coming in and out of that place. I’m not surprised at all the things that we’ve seen so it was only a matter of time that something like this was going to happen.”

Dunnellon Middle School was put on code yellow and residents said there have been many rumors going around about what might’ve happened.

“There’s been a lot of people saying that they’ve heard gunshots that morning so that’s all we really know. I’m wanting to find out but that’s what the rumor is,” said Merrick.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office was asked to take over the case from Dunnellon Police, but public information officer Lt. Paul Bloom said there are only a few details they were able to share.

“At this time we’re not releasing his age or his name we’re still trying to make next of kin notifications but this is a residential type area so we know a lot of folks have a lot of concerns on what was going on.”

The details of the crime have not been released, but many residents said they won’t live in fear and they’re hoping the suspect is caught soon.

