Man arrested after firing gun at girlfriend
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - George Cockhren, 58, of Gainesville, is in the Alachua County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His girlfriend told Gainesville Police officers that he fired a gun at her.
Cockhren claimed he set off a firecracker but officers say he buried the gun.
