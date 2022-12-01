Man arrested after firing gun at girlfriend

His girlfriend told Gainesville Police officers she was scared for her life when he shot at her.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - George Cockhren, 58, of Gainesville, is in the Alachua County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend told Gainesville Police officers that he fired a gun at her.

Cockhren claimed he set off a firecracker but officers say he buried the gun.

