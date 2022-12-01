Man arrested after firing gun at girlfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - George Cockhren, 58, of Gainesville, is in the Alachua County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend told Gainesville Police officers that he fired a gun at her.

Cockhren claimed he set off a firecracker but officers say he buried the gun.

TRENDING STORY: Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna bond set at $80K on child porn charges

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.