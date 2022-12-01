Numbers in the annual uniform crime report in Florida may be called into question

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual tracker of crime trends in Florida reported an 8% drop in reported crimes in 2021, but the numbers may be called into question.

The FDLE released its annual uniform crime report but the numbers do not include law enforcement agencies covering more than 40% of the population.

Those agencies are transitioning to a new reporting system.

Researchers extrapolated the numbers from the agencies that did report.

