Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says

A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.(KELOLAND News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study is showing a strong link between organ donation and motorcycle riding.

Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021.

They found that, in areas where motorcycle rallies are held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies compared to the four weeks before and after the rallies.

The study notes motorcycle rallies often come with a surge in trauma cases at local hospitals, and bikers are much more likely to die in a crash compared to those inside vehicles.

The study’s lead author said this shows the need for increased safety measures during these events, especially when it comes to helmets.

Bikers who aren’t wearing helmets are three times more likely to become organ donors than helmeted bikers, primarily due to head injuries that trigger brain death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,...
IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random
Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna wears ‘suicide gown’ as he makes first appearance in court
Police are still searching for the person who hit the biker
Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash
In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings