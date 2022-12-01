Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event will be in Gainesville on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Rosa Park Transfer Station and that is located at 700 SE 3rd St.

It will start at 11am.

