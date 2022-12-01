Semi-truck crashes on I-75 near Paynes Pairie

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a semi to drive off Interstate 75 near Paynes Prairie on Thursday morning.

Troopers say the semi, which had no trailer attached, went about 200 yards into the swamp after crashing with another car. It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 379.

The right lane was closed for hours while crews worked to pull the truck from the swamp. Troopers say no one was hurt.

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
