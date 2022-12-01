Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lag o. It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump’s lawyers, who for months had said that the former president was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde sues local prosecutor over school shooting records
FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game against the New...
Amazon CEO says company won’t take down antisemitic film