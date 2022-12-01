TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leyah Houston (Gainesville)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To be successful on the hardwood, you have to be able to multitask, and no one does that better than Leyah Houston.

“I can post someone up for a layup,” said Gainesville High School girls basketball player Leyah Houston. “But it’s like, we don’t really play any big girls, but when you play the bigger schools, it’s not possible, so you gotta shoot around them.”

The Gainesville senior is a four-year starter for the girls basketball team and has been a captain since she was a sophomore.

“I think with the team she’s a leader and I think she helps us a lot on the court.,” said Gainesville head coach Jazlynd Rollins. “I think the best thing for her she needs to be a little more vocal but I think as the season goes on further she’ll do better with that.”

Last season, Houston averaged a team-best 22 points per game, while leading the Hurricanes to their first district title since 2018.

“It felt good to bring one back because ever since 9th grade, my old coach, ‘I haven’t had a district championship in this many years, this many years, so to finally get it for them that was good.”

Houston’s versatility as a guard or forward is what makes her so lethal.

“It’s great because she can play any position I need her to play in. I think she’s a beast at guard or post, so I think she’s helping us in both areas. For the most part I love having her.”

Off the court, Houston has a 4.6 weighted gpa, is a member of HOSA, Black Student Union, and National Honor Society.

“You got kids looking up to you. You don’t wanna be one of those people who was just good at basketball but just couldn’t keep her grades up or anything so I just wanna give them something to look forward to.”

Houston hopes to play basketball in college, then become a pharmacist.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.