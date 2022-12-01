UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday.

The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road.

This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature performances by members of three UF student groups.

These include the Gator marching band, the UF Sunshine Steelers, and the UF concert choir.

Hot chocolate, apple cider, and other holiday treats will also be served.

