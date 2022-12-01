UF women take down Prairie View A&M to reach 7-1 overall

Nina Rickards scored seven of her 16 points down the stretch to lead the victory
Florida guard Nina Rickards (15) directs the play during the first half of an NCAA basketball...
Florida guard Nina Rickards (15) directs the play during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team got off to a strong start and overcame some third quarter struggles to beat visitng Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, 68-53. Florida reaches 7-1 overall.

Nina RIckards and KK Deans each tallied 16 points to lead the Gators. Florida also enjoyed a 52-28 advantage on the glass, led by Jeriah Warren’s career-best 15 rebounds. Florida led 40-27 at halftime, but the visitors made it interesting.

The Panthers’ Kennedy Paul scored nine of her 20 points in the third quarter to help Prairie View A&M pull to within 50-46 heading into the fourth. That’s when Rickards took over, delivering seven of her 16 points as UF ouscored Prairie View A&M 18-7 down the stretch.

Florida was stout defensively, holding the SWAC’s top three-point shooting team to 8-of-29 (27.6%) from outside the arc.

The Gators aim for their eighth win Sunday at 0-7 Dayton.

