UF women take down Prairie View A&M to reach 7-1 overall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team got off to a strong start and overcame some third quarter struggles to beat visitng Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, 68-53. Florida reaches 7-1 overall.

Nina RIckards and KK Deans each tallied 16 points to lead the Gators. Florida also enjoyed a 52-28 advantage on the glass, led by Jeriah Warren’s career-best 15 rebounds. Florida led 40-27 at halftime, but the visitors made it interesting.

The Panthers’ Kennedy Paul scored nine of her 20 points in the third quarter to help Prairie View A&M pull to within 50-46 heading into the fourth. That’s when Rickards took over, delivering seven of her 16 points as UF ouscored Prairie View A&M 18-7 down the stretch.

Florida was stout defensively, holding the SWAC’s top three-point shooting team to 8-of-29 (27.6%) from outside the arc.

The Gators aim for their eighth win Sunday at 0-7 Dayton.

