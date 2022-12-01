Voters will head to the polls next week in Trenton and Bell

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The midterm election is over but the voting isn’t in two communities.

Next week, voters in Bell and Trenton will go to the polls.

Trenton needs to fill the open spot for mayor after Lee Deen left the post earlier this year.

Businesswoman Robbi Coarsey is running against Gilchrist County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Clemons.

In Bell, newcomers Edmond Morgan and Diana Katie Lovett are running for the group four town council seat while incumbent clerk Michele Rose is being challenged by Jessica Stauth.

