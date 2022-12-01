Voters will head to the polls next week in Trenton and Bell

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The midterm election is over but the voting isn’t in two communities.

Next week, voters in Bell and Trenton will go to the polls.

Trenton needs to fill the open spot for mayor after Lee Deen left the post earlier this year.

TRENDING: ‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide

Businesswoman Robbi Coarsey is running against Gilchrist County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Clemons.

In Bell, newcomers Edmond Morgan and Diana Katie Lovett are running for the group four town council seat while incumbent clerk Michele Rose is being challenged by Jessica Stauth.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Jalen Kitna, 19, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Florida Gators Quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Numbers in the annual uniform crime report in Florida may be called into question
Numbers in the annual uniform crime report in Florida may be called into question
Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien
Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
Voters will head to the polls next week in Trenton and Bell