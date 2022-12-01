Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina said two small children were found in a car along with the dead bodies of two adults.

Officers in Rocky Mount were called to a parking lot early Thursday morning, where they found the vehicle with the bodies of 28-year-old Devone Brown and 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins inside. Police said the two were both shot.

Officials said employees of Barnhill Contracting Company who were arriving at work discovered the victims inside the parked car, along with the two children in the back seat.

WITN reports the children were not physically harmed, but they were still taken to a hospital since they were exposed to cold temperatures for a length of time.

Officials said the children are stable and with family members.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

