Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is hosting it’s 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry”

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County attraction is gearing up to transform 20 acres of botanical gardens into a winter wonderland.

Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry” runs 6 nights this month.

Organizers say a variety of entertainment will be available including music by the Williston middle high school jazz band and appearances by the Mustang Cloggers.

Not to mention that both hot cocoa and Santa will be there.

Organizers say their love for Christmas is the reason they do it.

“The reason we do it is because we want to involve the community in our nurturing of nature and we absolutely love and adore the season of Christmas and the peace and love that it brings.” says Teresa Mankin, the Office Manager and Event Coordinator for Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens.

If you would like to visit, the event is at 4990 NE 180th Avenue Williston, Florida 32696.

Prices for adults are 10 dollars, and for children ages, 6 to 13 years are 5 dollars. All children under 5 years old have free admission and the same goes for members.

Christmas in the Quarry Dates

- December 10th

- December 17th & 18th

- December 20th & 21st

- December 23rd from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

