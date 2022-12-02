Crash in Suwannee County left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County.

The collision Thursday was reported on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak.

Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was headed north on State Road 51.

This is when a sport utility vehicle traveling south made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, and it resulted in a collision.

The sport utility vehicle driver and two kids were transported to the Suwannee emergency room

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.