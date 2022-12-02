Crash in Suwannee County left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:43 AM EST
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County.

The collision Thursday was reported on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak.

Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was headed north on State Road 51.

This is when a sport utility vehicle traveling south made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, and it resulted in a collision.

The sport utility vehicle driver and two kids were transported to the Suwannee emergency room

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

