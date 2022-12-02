Disney’s Splash Mountain in Orlando to close for rebranding

Disney has confirmed that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed to be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog.”(Source: Disney via CNN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular Walt Disney World attraction will be closing early next year as the ride gets a new name and theme.

Splash Mountain in Orlando is set to close on Jan. 23, 2023, as the ride undergoes a rebranding according to the Disney Parks Blog. The attraction which is themed after the Disney film “The Song of the South” will be rebranded to reference the animated film “Princess and the Frog.”

Splash Mountain’s name will change to “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” a reflection of the new inspiration for the ride. The attraction will reference the culture of New Orleans and the Mardi Gras season.

The change follows controversy over the ride’s initial inspiration “The Song of the South.” In the years since the film’s release, it has garnered criticism for the way African Americans and plantation life are characterized.

An opening date for the renovated attraction has not been released.

