Downtown Ocala will host the Bring the Harvest Home event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to bring it home for the holidays.

The 11th annual food drive in Marion County is about to wrap up with a celebration in downtown Ocala Friday morning.

Civic leaders will host the Bring the Harvest Home event at 11 a.m.

Agencies throughout the county have been collecting non-perishable food, baby items and toiletries for families in need.

The donations will be given to Interfaith Emergency Services, Brother’s Keeper and the Salvation Army.

