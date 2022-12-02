Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files request for hearing over single family zoning ban

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has filed a request for a hearing with a state administrative law judge to oppose the city of Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning in court.

DEO officials are responsible for affordable housing and say this would be hurt by the city’s ban.

In October, commissioners voted 4-3 to approve the ban over extensive opposition from residents, the DEO, and Alachua County.

A hearing on the ban and a second complaint will be held December 6.

