Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files request for hearing over single family zoning ban

DEO officials are responsible for affordable housing and say this would be hurt by the city’s ban.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has filed a request for a hearing with a state administrative law judge to oppose the city of Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning in court.

In October, commissioners voted 4-3 to approve the ban over extensive opposition from residents, the DEO, and Alachua County.

A hearing on the ban and a second complaint will be held December 6.

