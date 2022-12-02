Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic

The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds...
The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday.

They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!

TRENDING: Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries

This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before Friday night show one.

The event will start at 9 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max
Sumter County Fairground will hold the three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry...
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max