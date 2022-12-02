Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday.

They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!

TRENDING: Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries

This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before Friday night show one.

The event will start at 9 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.