Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday.
They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!
This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before Friday night show one.
The event will start at 9 a.m.
