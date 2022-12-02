Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility

Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry (FILE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago.

According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.

A memo dated Nov. 15 suggested that Curry may be partly responsible for a tax lien placed against CWC and Associates of Miami. Curry left as a director in 2006 but her now ex-spouse remained until the company was dissolved in 2014.

“I state emphatically that I have no responsibility for the lien under review and have no other IRS liens filed against me,” stated Curry in the letter she sent to commissioners.

Curry has denied any responsibility for the lien claiming the tax issue arose after she was completely divested from the company. The lien was filed in 2016, which was ten years after her removal from the company and five years after her divorce from the company’s owner.

RELATED: Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien

