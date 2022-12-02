Gators backup QB released from jail after parents paid $80k bond

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jalen Kitna appeared in front of a judge for the first appearance. After hours of deliberating, the judge set his bond at $80,000 after denying the lawyer’s request for a non-monetary bond since it was his first offense.

His father, former NFL player, Jon Kitna, and his mother Jennifer was present in court as well as his pastor and the pastor’s wife.

Around 4:45 p.m., Kitna’s parents and lawyer arrived at the Alachua County Jail. However, when they saw that TV20 was present, they left. After a few minutes, they arrived back at the jail in a different car but left for a second time. At around 5:57 p.m., they arrived back at the jail with a second car and that’s when Jalen was released.

The 19-year-old appeared in court wearing a dark green “Suicide gown.” During the 90-minute court appearance, Kitna was seen dropping his head down many times and crying at one point.

Gainesville police officers received a cyber tip that child porn images were posted by Kitna’s discord account.

Ron Kozlowski is one of the lawyers representing Kitna. He also represented UF basketball player Keyontae Johnson in a sexual assault case back in March. Kozlowski wouldn’t show his face on camera after the proceedings but said they will take the case day by day.

“We’ll talk to the family and they’ll handle that the way they want to handle it,” said Kozlowski. “Right now we’re not really that much considering how to handle the case as much as trying to get Jalen the love and support he needs right now. So we’ll get to the case in due time but right now that’s our focus.”

Kitna faces 2 counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

“Remember this, he hasn’t been charged with anything yet this is simply for the purpose of the first appearance and setting a bond,” said Kozlowski. “Charges, if there are any charges will come down the line from the state attorney, this is all pulmonary.”

The judge ordered Kitna to have only supervised contact with minors during his release to allow him to attend church. She also said he cannot have internet access.

