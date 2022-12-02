‘It’s going to be a big void to fill’: Funeral held for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain

Law enforcement officers help lay Captain Chuck Brewington to rest
Law enforcement officers help lay Captain Chuck Brewington to rest(WCJB)
By Camron Lunn and Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law Enforcement Agencies across North Central Florida came together to remember a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain who died.

On Friday, a funeral was held for Captain Chuck Brewington who worked for the agencies for more than three decades. Prior to his work at CCSO, Brewington worked with the High Springs Police Department.

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter says his work training younger deputies will be missed.

“He was very well thought of in this law enforcement community, so it’s going to be a big void to fill within our agency,” said Hunter.”The impact to our agency in the smaller rural counties is significant when you have somebody like that that passes.”

Brewington’s remembrance began with an escort through about fifty squad cars flashing their lights. Alachua, Dixie, and Gilchrist County were just some of the agencies that showed up to show their support.

The funeral service started at 11 a.m. at Hopeful Baptist Church in Lake City. He was laid to rest and honored with taps and a flag given to the family.

Brewington died last Saturday in a UTV accident while off-duty. He was 54 years old.

