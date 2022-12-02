Lanes shut down in Jonesville after vehicle crash kills one

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed after a vehicle crash in Jonesville on Friday afternoon.

Drivers in Alachua County are experiencing delays due to the deadly crash.

Eastbound lanes of Newberry road are shut down in Jonesville due to a crash at 170th street that happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person was killed in the crash.

