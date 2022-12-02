Man convicted for attacking and sexually abusing woman using narcotics
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Alachua County has convicted Edward Spaulding, 64, of Gainesville, of violent sexual battery.
Prosecutors say he attacked a woman and sexually abused her while using narcotics.
They say it happened in 2019 at the Tree House Village Complex off Southeast 16th Avenue.
He was identified based on a composite sketch and surveillance cameras.
The jury deliberated for under two hours before returning a guilty verdict.
