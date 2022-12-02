Man convicted for attacking and sexually abusing woman using narcotics

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Alachua County has convicted Edward Spaulding, 64, of Gainesville, of violent sexual battery.

Prosecutors say he attacked a woman and sexually abused her while using narcotics.

They say it happened in 2019 at the Tree House Village Complex off Southeast 16th Avenue.

He was identified based on a composite sketch and surveillance cameras.

The jury deliberated for under two hours before returning a guilty verdict.

