Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a dog that loves to go for car rides Coco. This six-year-old boy is very friendly and playful and is looking for a best friend.

Next is the very handsome hound mix Turner. Turner is eight years old and is a very relaxed dog but will still go outside to a game of fetch.

Lastly is a big cuddle hog Max. If your a looking for the perfect lap cat, your search is over.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

