Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a dog that loves to go for car rides Coco. This six-year-old boy is very friendly and playful and is looking for a best friend.

Next is the very handsome hound mix Turner. Turner is eight years old and is a very relaxed dog but will still go outside to a game of fetch.

Lastly is a big cuddle hog Max. If your a looking for the perfect lap cat, your search is over.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max
Sumter County Fairground will hold the three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry...
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance