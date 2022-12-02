MCSO mourns loss of Master Corporal after long battle with cancer

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -On their Facebook page, Marion County Sheriff’s officials share that Master Corporal Edward Tillis fought a long battle with cancer. Tillis passed away last night, according to the post.

They say he started with MCSO in 2003 as a patrol deputy before being promoted to corporal. He then became a bailiff, transferring to the civil division in 2016. From there, he was promoted to civil deputy and finally master corporal. He mainly worked in the rural parts of the Ocala National Forest.

Tillis leaves behind a wife and extended family members who work with Marion County Fire Rescue. The post made in his honor has hundreds of comments and shares from people sending prayers and condolences to those loved ones Tillis’ left behind.

