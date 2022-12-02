Ocala businessman announces run for mayor challenging Guinn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not too early to think about municipal elections for 2023. On Friday, businessman Ben Marciano announced his plans to run for mayor of Ocala.

It’s a steep challenge incumbent Mayor Kent Guinn has been in office for a little more than ten years. Marciano is the owner of zone fitness and has been a resident for 24 years.

He says he wants to address community mental health and strategic planning for the growing city.

Qualifying for the Sept.19 election is in July.

